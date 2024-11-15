Bills to be without one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets in Week 11 clash vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills will be without their leader in targets for their hotly anticipated Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, as second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Head coach Sean McDermott revealed his status during a Friday morning appearance on the WGR550 radio station.
Kincaid joins rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman and former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (who is currently in the midst of his 21-day injured reserve practice window) as players who have been ruled out for the AFC Divisional Round rematch. Wide receiver Amari Cooper and right tackle Spencer Brown have been designated as questionable for this Sunday’s game.
Kincaid suffered his knee injury early in Buffalo's Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, landing directly on his left knee after diving for an errant pass in the first quarter. Initially designated as questionable, he attempted to return in the second half with a brace on his knee before quickly being downgraded to doubtful and remaining on the sideline. He told reporters after the victory that he did not yet know the extent of his injury; he has not participated in any of this week's practice sessions.
The 24-year-old’s absence figures to be notable, as no Bills pass-catcher has been targeted more by quarterback Josh Allen this season (59 targets). Kincaid currently ranks second on the team in receptions (34) and third in receiving yards (356), his omission from the lineup (alongside that of Coleman) meaning that Allen will have to lean more heavily on the likes of Khalil Shakir and veteran tight end Dawson Knox against Kansas City.
Kincaid’s absence is a hit for the offense, but it could receive a boost in the form of Cooper’s return. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has missed the last two games after suffering a wrist injury in Buffalo’s Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks; he told reporters on Thursday that he expects to play this weekend with a cast on his wrist. Brown being questionable is also encouraging considering he missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions; he told the press earlier this week that he’s optimistic he’ll be able to suit up against the Chiefs after suffering an ankle injury in Indianapolis.
