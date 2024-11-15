Buffalo Niagara Airport welcomes Chiefs fans in true Bills Mafia fashion
Kansas City Chiefs fans arriving in Western New York ahead of their team’s Week 11 bout with the Buffalo Bills were welcomed to the region in true Bills Mafia fashion.
There was an (expected) influx of Kansas City supporters flying into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Friday morning ahead of the undefeated Chiefs’ hotly anticipated clash with the Bills, and the airport gave the opposition fans a true Buffalo ‘hello.’ The Bills’ iconic “Shout” song, the beloved tune blasted through Highmark Stadium after each Buffalo score at home games, was played at baggage claim on Friday morning, perhaps giving Kansas City fans an early taste of what’s to come this week.
WKBW’s Jeff Russo captured the scene and posted it to Twitter on Friday morning.
It’s certainly a tone-setter for a weekend that's by no means bereft of emotion. The Chiefs and Bills currently boast one of the league’s fiercest rivalries, with the matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen already being discussed among the greatest signal-caller duels in NFL history. Buffalo has had the recent in-season advantage over Kansas City, going 3-1 in regular-season contests against the Chiefs since 2020; Kansas City has triumphed when the lights are brightest, however, eliminating the Bills in three of the last four postseasons.
Further adding to the drama is that this weekend’s bout could have ultimate playoff ramifications; the Chiefs currently boast a perfect 9-0 record and, thus, sit as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the 8-2 Bills are hot on their tail. A Buffalo win over Kansas City would not only lessen the gap, but give the Bills a head-to-head win over their conference foe, which may come into play should Kansas City slip up as the season progresses.
Buffalo fans hope that baggage claim is just the first of several times that Chiefs supporters will hear the “Shout” song this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
