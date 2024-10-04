Breakout Bills CB earns spot on PFF's first-quarter All-Pro team
Though there were some question marks looming over the Buffalo Bills' secondary entering the 2024 NFL season, the starting cornerbacks, Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford, were not a concern. Both looked stellar after Douglas was acquired from the Green Bay Packers midway through the 2023 season, and both have again looked elite to start the 2024 campaign, with Benford, in particular, sticking out as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. His early season excellence has been recognized by Pro Football Focus, with the outlet naming him to their first-quarter All-Pro team.
"Benford's 83.0 coverage grade ranks fourth at the position, but he has prevented separation on 75.68% of his opportunities in 2024— the highest rate in the NFL," PFF writer Gordon McGuinness wrote.
Bills fans know the story behind Benford. As a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was an afterthought. All the chatter following that year's draft was about first-round pick Kaiir Elam. When the 2022 season ultimately kicked off, however, it was Benford starting, not Elam. Benford hasn't looked back ever since, and he's become one of the best in the league at his position.
Benford has been outstanding this season, allowing a position-best 14.6 passer rating when targeted. His PFF defensive grade of 79.9 and coverage grade rank fourth among corners with a minimum of 100 snaps. He's also ranked No. 1 among all corners with a tackle grade of 85.4. (Interestingly, Elam has the highest overall grade of all corners, but he's only played on 23 snaps).
Benford's stellar play isn't anything new, as based on PFF grades, he was one of the league's top cornerbacks last season, as well. He earned a coverage grade of 83.3 and an overall of 83. He was severely missed in last year's AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs and could have made a difference. Benford looks to be well on his way to earning his first Pro Bowl -- and potentially even All-Pro -- nod.
