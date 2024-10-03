Bills star DT suffers in-practice injury three days before Week 5 clash vs. Texans
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice. He was listed as a limited participant on the team’s post-practice injury report. Head coach Sean McDermott did not speak to the media on Thursday, and thus, there’s no official update from the team regarding his availability for this Sunday’s clash with the Houston Texans.
An integral piece of Buffalo’s defense and one of its most used players across the defensive line, Oliver has played on 68% of the team’s defensive snaps this season. He’s shown flashes through four games but thus far hasn’t produced at the clip he did in 2023; he’s recorded one sack and hasn’t looked stellar against the run, recording three stops thus far, per Pro Football Focus.
He’s coming off a breakout 2023 campaign in which he set career highs in both sacks and pressures, recording 9.5 sacks and 72 total pressures, according to PFF. His Thursday injury is particularly problematic for the Bills considering the injuries they’re currently working through at defensive tackle, as Austin Johnson suffered an oblique injury during Buffalo’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If both Johnson and Oliver are unable to go this weekend, the Bills would be down to DaQuan Jones, rookie DeWayne Carter, and the recently-signed Zion Logue in the middle of their defensive line; Buffalo also has veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou on its depth chart.
Making the late-week injury a bit more upsetting for Oliver is that this week’s game is set to serve as a homecoming for the 26-year-old, as he was raised in Houston and played college football in the city. He’s performed well against the Texans in the past, totaling two pressures and eight tackles in two games; additional updates regarding his Week 5 status will become available as the week progresses.
