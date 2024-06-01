Bills' safety named realistic NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
In a landscape as everchanging as that of the NFL, continuity—and sustained excellence—at a particular position is becoming an increasingly rare commodity. The Buffalo Bills bucked reality for over half a decade, relying on Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer to man their safety spots for seven consecutive seasons; the two, though both missing time along the way with injuries, largely answered the call, combining for 202 starts, three All-Pro selections, and two Pro Bowls throughout their time in Western New York.
Reality—and Mother Nature—caught up with the Bills in the 2024 NFL offseason, however, as the team allowed both safeties to depart (cutting Poyer while letting Hyde's contract expire). The motivation for the decision was obvious—both Hyde and Poyer are now 33 years of age, and given Buffalo’s current salary cap situation, allotting significant money to two aging defensive backs simply wasn’t an advantageous proposition; that said, it’s still going to be strange watching any other players lineup for the team at safety.
The Bills supplemented their defensive backfield with free agent signee Mike Edwards, adding ability and experience to Buffalo’s suddenly young safety room. Among the team’s young options is Cole Bishop, a second-round pick who has an opportunity to earn a starting role in his rookie season.
Bishop looks as though he’s a tailor-made fit for a Bills’ defense that likes to use its safeties interchangeably; the 21-year-old was deployed from several spots and asked to do a myriad of things throughout his three years at Utah, and he largely shined, tallying 197 tackles, 12 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks, and three interceptions throughout his collegiate career. Given his talent, prospective scheme fit, and head coach Sean McDermott’s demonstrated ability to ‘coach up’ defensive backs, it’s difficult to not be excited about Bishop as he enters his debut campaign.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso shares this sentiment; in a recent article ranking 10 realistic NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, the analyst slotted Bishop in at No. 9, praising his talent and situation.
“Bishop is a rare second-rounder to make this list, mostly because I think if Sean McDermott had the option to create a safety in Madden, he'd probably decline and just add Bishop to the roster instead,” Trapasso wrote. “. . . McDermott was integral in the vast development of former seventh-round pick and low-level free-agent add Jordan Poyer at safety, and while those are sizable shoes for Bishop to fill, he is bigger and faster than Poyer. Expect Bishop to shoulder a large workload early playing next to slot/linebacker stud Taron Johnson.
“Two reasons I don't have Bishop higher in these rankings -- he tends to miss a few more tackles than expected and wasn't a dangerous ballhawk in college.”
Another potential roadblock along Bishop’s path to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors is his position—a safety has not been named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year since 1990 (Mark Carrier).
That said, if a safety were ever in a position to win the award, it’s Bishop. Buffalo’s defense asks a lot of its safeties, but it also frequently puts them in positions to make plays—notch a few interceptions and/or timely sacks as a blitzer, and Bishop could earn some national recognition. McDermott is also one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league, with Hyde and Poyer each constructing All-Pro seasons under him; Bishop really couldn’t ask to be playing under a better coach.
Bishop is certainly a long shot to earn NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in the 2024 season, but it’s not an egregious suggestion. He’ll need to first earn a starting job throughout training camp and the preseason.