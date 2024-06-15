4 Bills who deserve a contract extension
The Buffalo Bills have an incredibly talented roster and, since the start of general manager Brandon Beane’s regime in 2017, have done well to keep the talent ‘in-house.’ With this in mind, the team currently employs several playing players with soon-concluding contracts; here are four Bills that deserve extensions.
CB Rasul Douglas
Though he'll be 30 years of age when the 2024 NFL season kicks off, Rasul Douglas is the best cornerback on Buffalo's roster. In the nine regular season games he played for the team after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline, he nabbed four interceptions, broke up five passes, and even scored a touchdown on a pick-six against the New England Patriots.
It’s a risk to sign an aging player to a long-term contract, but when they are of this caliber, you need to sign them to an extension. It won’t come cheap, though. Douglas is currently in the final year of a three-year, $21 million deal, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wanted a raise after his performances in a Bills jersey.
DE Gregory Rousseau
The Bills picked up former first-round pick Greg Rousseau's fifth-year option in late April, tying the defender to the team through the 2025 season while simultaneously giving Buffalo more time to work out an extension. Rousseau has yet to fully burst onto the scene as a top-tier pass rusher but has become incredibly well-rounded, his form and stoutness against the run sticking out as abnormal for a 24-year-old; according to PFF, he had his best run-stopping season in 2023.
Rousseau’s career stats don’t jump off the page; in three seasons, he has 17.0 sacks, 30 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, and 12 pass breakups. That said, he is a menace on the edge. Rousseau forces plays inside which makes things easier for his linebackers and defensive tackles. These are all things that don’t show up on the stat sheet but impact winning.
If the Bills expect Rousseau to make a leap as a pass rusher, it would behoove the front office to get ahead of the curve and extend him sooner rather than later.
TE Quintin Morris
Special teams, special players.
The Bills have one of the deepest tight end rooms in the NFL. They have two solidified stars with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, but they also have a third option in Quintin Morris, a converted wide receiver out of Bowling Green. Morris has flashed his athletic ability in previous seasons in passing situations and is a tough run blocker.
Morris diversifies himself from Buffalo's other tight ends and adds value to its roster through his special teams ability, logging 353 special teams snaps last year, per PFF. Morris’ impact can’t be measured on the stat sheet, but having a capable versatile tight end who knows his role on the offense and knows the system can’t go unappreciated. His extension likely wouldn't break the bank, either; he just signed a one-year extension in March, and at just 25 years old, he's a player worth keeping around.
RB James Cook
This is admittedly an early call given not only the fact that James Cook is coming off just his second professional season, but also the league-wide hesitancy to pay running backs.
But Cook has the potential to become one of the best running backs in the league. In his sophomore season, he had 1,567 yards from scrimmage (sixth most in the NFL) and six total touchdowns. The Bills have struggled to find consistent, long-term running back play since the departure of LeSean McCoy.
Cook is the prototypical modern-day NFL running back; he, despite his size, can demonstrably be a workhorse and featured back, which he showed last season with 1,122 rushing yards. He can also be a threat out of the backfield in the passing game, evidenced by his 445 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.
He has had some issues with his vision in the running game, missing gaps created by his offensive linemen. He also struggled with concentration, dropping several touchdowns last season. If those problems can be resolved, Cook can become a top-five running back in the NFL.
The Bills have talent across the board, so retaining everybody will be a challenge for the front office, especially as we inch closer to the end of Josh Allen’s contract in 2028.