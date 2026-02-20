Bills' Josh Allen Inexplicably Described as 'Loser' by TV Host

Josh Allen’s career regular-season record as Buffalo Bills quarterback is 88-39.

His track record as a consistent winner has been proven year after year. Even in the playoffs, where he has come up short of attaining the ultimate goal, a Super Bowl victory, his record sits above .500 at 8-7.

Nevertheless, there are some throughout the sports community who don’t view Allen as the ultimate talent because of his inability to win the big one. Even so, there aren’t many who would refer to him as anything but a winner.

One local television host is the exception.

Failure?

Based on a study by Vegas Insider, which gathered data based on NFL Reddit discussions, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ “hate score” was determined to be a 10. A host of a Philadelphia ABC affiliate took offense to that and, for some reason, felt the need to loop Allen into his displeasure.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' 2026 Projected Win Total is Stunning

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Bills’ Josh Allen, who has two less Super Bowl appearances than Jalen Hurts and one less Super Bowl championship than Jalen Hurts ranked as the most beloved player in the NFL,” he said. “So, I guess you have to be a loser.”

Quite the take from the local host, which sent some Bills fans into a frenzy defending their QB.

“Hilarious that they are one year removed from a Super Bowl win and end this rant with ‘haters gonna hate,’” wrote one Redditor. “Despite hating on Josh Allen for being a very good human being.”

The host’s comments even turned fans of a Bills’ rival in Allen’s favor.

MORE: Bills' James Cook Slapped in Face Again by Ranking of Top 101 NFL Players

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets about five yards on the play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Lol as a Dolphin fan who hates Josh, he’s not a loser and is clearly a great guy!” posted another Redditor.

Pressure’s on

While Allen is celebrated by far more fans and commentators than those who detract from his performance, he will have plenty to prove in the upcoming 2026 season. The Bills are entering the year with new head coach Joe Brady, who appeared to be Allen’s hand-picked selection during the interview process, in which the quarterback participated.

While many are rooting for Allen to succeed, others, such as the Philadelphia TV host, are waiting for him to come up short yet again. Time will tell if he and the Bills sink or swim in the upcoming campaign. But calling Josh Allen a loser is ludicrous.