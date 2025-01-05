Buffalo Bills players with contract bonus incentives in today's game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills as a team may not have a lot to play for in Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots, but there are contract incentives for some players that are on the line.
Seven players on the Bills need to hit certain statistical milestones in order to pick up big paychecks. Most players in the NFL have added bonuses in their contracts for either playing time or stats that are hit that would be considered overachieving.
The biggest bonus on the line comes from future hall of famer Von Miller who is one sack away from making an extra $1.5 million. It's been considered a down season for Miller after serving a four-game suspension during the season and his playing time being dropped. He currently has 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games.
DaQuan Jones and Taron Johnson are tied for the second highest potential paydays with each going for $250,000 incentives. Jones needs a half of a sack to hit that mark while Johnson needs one interception to get his bonus.
Tight end Dawson Knox will need to have the best game of his season in order to collect $200,000. Knox needs eight catches to collect $100,000 and another 89 yards to pick up the other half of the potential $200,000.
His fellow pass catcher Mack Hollins just need to make two receptions to make $50,000 on his bonus. If Hollins can record 72 receiving yards, he would be up to get $200,000.
Even special teams players can get bonuses for their performances as punter Sam Martin could be in for a nice paycheck in his last regular season game this season. Martin needs to pin one punt inside the 20-yard line to collect $100,000 bonus.
There are plenty of opportunities for players on the Bills to receive big paydays, as those will be the biggest storylines to watch out for on Sunday.