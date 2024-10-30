What Bills DE Von Miller said after return from four-game suspension
The Buffalo Bills’ pass rush is set to receive a boost in the form of the NFL’s active all-time sack leader, as veteran defensive end Von Miller has returned to practice following his four-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. His suspension was announced on October 1, and though the cause of the suspension was never specified, all signs indicate that it was linked to late 2023 domestic assault allegations.
Miller, a 14-year veteran who has tallied 126.5 sacks throughout his career, had been experiencing a bit of a career renaissance in Orchard Park prior to his suspension, recording three sacks and 13 pressures while primarily playing on third downs. He was again starting to look like the vaunted pass-rusher of old following an underwhelming injury-impacted 2023 campaign in which tallied just 13 pressures and zero sacks in 12 games.
The former second-overall pick spoke about his return to the lineup during his Wednesday media availability, telling reporters that he’s relieved he can finally focus exclusively on football for the first time in several years.
Related: Report: Arctos Partners in talks to purchase minority stake in Bills
“I’m in a great spot, I’m just happy all of that stuff is behind me,” Miller said. “Since I’ve been here with the Buffalo Bills, it’s either been injury, PUP list, or the suspension, and I’m just happy to have all the stuff behind me for the first time in two-and-a-half years, and able to just focus on football. I’m in a really good spot just to be able to put all this stuff behind me and just to be able to move forward.
“Got nine games left, and once you have something taken away from you, whether it’s football stuff, NFL stuff, league stuff like what happened over the last month, or whether it’s injury, you just have a new appreciation for the sport. Year 14, 35 years old, I’m just grateful to be here and appreciative to be here with the Buffalo Bills. Coming back to a really good team. 6-2. All I have to do is just do my part, nothing more, nothing less, and all the other stuff is behind me and I can just focus on football and playing the best football I can possibly play.”
Miller was able to return to One Bills Drive halfway through his suspension and, thus, described preparing to play in Week 9 as “business as usual.” He also stated that being sidelined for four weeks gave his knee additional time to heal from his 2022 ACL tear, telling reporters that he’s in “better shape” now than he was pre-suspension.
The former Super Bowl MVP rejoins a Buffalo defensive line that features a now surging Greg Rousseau, who has recorded 15 pressures, seven quarterback hits, and two pass deflections over the past two games alone. Bills fans will have the opportunity to watch Miller, Rousseau, and the rest of Buffalo’s pass-rush feast this weekend when the team hosts the Miami Dolphins in a Week 9 clash.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —