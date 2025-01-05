Bills Central

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Game time, announcers, and CBS coverage map details

Here are the CBS markets that are showing Sunday's NFL game.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) finds an opening to run through will the ball during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) finds an opening to run through will the ball during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are wrapping up the regular season today against the New England Patriots on CBS with a 1 p.m. game.

The Bills (12-4) are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC while a loss by the Patriots will clinch the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Sunday's CBS NFL broadcast coverage map
Sunday's CBS NFL broadcast coverage map / 506 sports

But despite the lack of playoff implications for the game, CBS is showing it over a large part of the country, according to the NFL coverage map from 506sports.com.

Game announcers are Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta, while Aditi Kinkhabwala is the sideline reporter.

