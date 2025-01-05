Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Game time, announcers, and CBS coverage map details
Here are the CBS markets that are showing Sunday's NFL game.
The Buffalo Bills are wrapping up the regular season today against the New England Patriots on CBS with a 1 p.m. game.
The Bills (12-4) are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC while a loss by the Patriots will clinch the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
But despite the lack of playoff implications for the game, CBS is showing it over a large part of the country, according to the NFL coverage map from 506sports.com.
Game announcers are Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta, while Aditi Kinkhabwala is the sideline reporter.
