NFL writer believes this WR will have career comeback with Bills
Sports fans love a comeback story. These narratives can come within the course of the season, throughout a single game, or with a player making their actual comeback to the game. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes that wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 offseason, will make a career comeback during his first season in Western New York.
Samuel hasn’t necessarily been a bust since he arrived in the NFL, but he has underwhelmed. Since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, he has 4,098 total yards and 29 total touchdowns. Those numbers are… decent, but they don’t reflect the level of talent that Samuel possesses. The former second-round pick out of Ohio State has the size (standing at almost six-foot), electric quickness, and blazing speed. So why does Trapasso believe he’ll make a comeback? It’s twofold: quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Here is what Trapasso has to say about Samuel and Allen: “Now he'll catch passes from one Josh Allen, who's been the QB1, QB1, QB2, and QB1 in fantasy football the past four seasons. AND, Samuel enters a Buffalo offense without Stefon Diggs.”
Allen is the best quarterback Curtis Samuel has played with in the NFL, and Allen has shown to help receivers either make comebacks in their career or help them give career bests. Receivers like John Brown and Cole Beasley set career highs in receiving yards while Allen was throwing them the ball. Even Stefon Diggs had the best years of his career in Buffalo.
Trapasso also believes that offensive coordinator Joe Brady is another key for Samuel’s resurgence. Here is what Trapaso says regarding Brady:
“The cherry on top -- Samuel will be coordinated by Joe Brady. Why does that matter? With Brady, during the coach’s first OC NFL gig back in 2020, the former Ohio State star had his finest professional season to date -- 77 catches for 851 yards.”
If the Bills can get this type of production from Samuel in his debut season, the Bills' offense could still be one of the best in the NFL. Samuel is a dynamic playmaker; he can play out of the backfield, in the slot, and even outside. He can also be used for pre-snap movement where he can help signal coverages for Allen.