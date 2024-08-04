Sean McDermott says Bills rookie CB has done a 'great job' in this part of the game
It’s often said that big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments.
Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Daequan Hardy hasn’t had too many opportunities to make an impact on his new team’s fanbase—he has only taken the Highmark Stadium turf once, after all. He did, however, make the most of his first appearance, consistently flashing during Buffalo’s recent Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage in Orchard Park and capping off his strong outing with an impressive interception against backup cornerback Mitchell Trubisky in the back of the end zone.
It was a stellar play from the sixth-round selection, who wasn’t necessarily drafted for his immediate defensive potential but instead for his ability as a special teams returner. Head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Hardy while talking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice, noting his play at the recent practice before detailing the improvements he’s made as a returner.
“Big time play the other day, the other night in the stadium on the fade ball in the corner of the end zone, there,” McDermott said. “That was a big-time play. The return element was really why he was drafted, that was the biggest reason why he was drafted. From spring until now, he’s done a great job of getting more and more comfortable under the ball and the return game, the punt return, in particular.”
Related: Bills HC credits CB Kaiir Elam’s breakout to new coaching hire
McDermott notes that Hardy was primarily drafted for his special teams ability, something that Brandon Beane admitted after the team selected him by joking that Buffalo was set to go from “Harty to Hardy” at returner. The rookie is still entrenched in the team’s returner battle at training camp, if not the leader in the proverbial clubhouse; he averaged 14.6 yards per punt return in his senior season at Penn State, taking two punts back to the house.
And though Hardy may have a jersey each week thanks to his role on special teams, it’s difficult to imagine the nickel cornerback making too significant of a defensive impact as a rookie given those above him on the depth chart; Taron Johnson is one of the league’s best slot defenders, and though Hardy has split time on the second-team with fifth-year Swiss-army knife Cam Lewis in training camp, one would imagine the team would roll with the veteran as opposed to Hardy should Johnson be missed to forced to miss time this fall.
McDermott touched on some of the defensive improvements he’d like to see from the 5-foot-9 defensive back.
“Knowing the defense, one, and that’s going to continue to unfold as he’s a rookie,” McDermott said. “Two is the physicality that you’ve got to bring in our defense to the table. We don’t play with 10 guys out there when it’s a run and 11 when it’s a pass. Corners in our defense are expected to play physical in the run game, as well.”
The sixth-round pick’s road to an immediate roster spot is through special teams, and he’s seemingly making his presence felt in that phase throughout training camp. The defensive splash plays are nice in the interim and perhaps suggest a future role for the former Nittany Lion, who tallied 20 pass deflections and five interceptions throughout his collegiate career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —