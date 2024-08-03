Veteran DT is Bills' key to creating more splash plays
If Bills Mafia has one consistent request from its defense, it’s “splash plays.” The main category for those high-impact plays on defense is creating turnovers, something Buffalo finished second in a season ago with 1.7 takeaways per game. The Bills would have almost certainly finished first in that category if they had a healthy DaQuan Jones for 17 games.
Jones missed Weeks 5 through 17 with a torn pectoral muscle. In the games he played, the Bills caused 17 of their 29 turnovers. Do the math: that’s almost 58 turnovers extrapolated over a 17-game season or 3.4 takeaways per game.
So yeah, the return of Jones is massive for Buffalo.
“DQ speaks for himself," fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver said when asked about the veteran. "One of the best defensive tackles in the game last year. (He) got hurt, came back, and was still at the top. So, having a guy like that. Having a guy you can play with, y’all know, y’all been rocking with, for a couple of years now. Obviously, I want to see him back. It was just creatures of habit, and I am used to playing with him, so I was happy to see him come back."
The other place Oliver and the rest of the Bills' defensive line will be impacted is with less wear and tear on their bodies because Jones is chewing up a massive workload. During the seven games he played, Oliver played one game over 71% snap share, and Jordan Phillips had zero games over 45% in that span. In the games Jones missed, Oliver was in for over 71% six times, while Phillips was in over 45% of the time in six games. The return of Jones is the baseball equivalent of acquiring an ace pitcher. He bumps everyone down the line and gives them a more advantageous opportunity on the defensive line.
Jones, who signed a new two-year, $16 million contract this offseason, likes the latest additions the Bills brought in on the line, including drafting DeWayne Carter and signing Dawuane Smoot: “We are growing," he told reporters on Thursday. "We are very young, and I feel like the first couple of days we were catching our stride… We have to keep on stacking days, but I am happy where we are going as a defense.”
If the Bills, with a healthy Jones, can add more splash plays, the entire unit should thrive in 2024. A scary thought for a team that finished third in points per game allowed at 18.7. Jones discussed how he and the other banged-up Bills are handling their return when asked about that at training camp: “I think it (trusting your body) is a lot. I think putting yourself in that situation to put stress on your injury or whatever you tweaked,” answered Jones.
A healthy Jones, Von Miller, and Matt Milano could be a trio that leads Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich’s defense to the top of the NFL and relieves pressure off Josh Allen and the offense as they get acclimated to a revamped receiver corps.
