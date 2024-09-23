Why TE Dalton Kincaid is Bills' X-Factor vs. Jaguars despite slow start

Dalton Kincaid, out of 90 TEs



All small sample caveats in place, but his usage has been strange:

📉89th in ADoT, -0.2 (Everett -1.0)

📉89th in Air Yards, -2 (Everett -9)



Not all bad tho:

🫤21st in RR

🫤16th in Catches, 5

🫤17th in Yards, 44



And even reason for hope:

😍6th in…