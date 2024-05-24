Overlooked Bills DT named a 'bounce-back candidate' in return from significant injury
You know a defensive line is talented when the NFL’s active all-time sack leader projects as a rotational edge rusher for it.
This projection is perhaps more indicative of Von Miller’s health and current ability than it is the strength of the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line, but the quality of the unit cannot be overlooked. The unit has been one of focus for general manager Brandon Beane throughout the majority of his tenure at Buffalo's helm, investing several premium draft picks and significant financial investment into the position.
And the commitment to improve the position has largely paid off, as Buffalo now employs a stout, but perhaps nationally underrated line flanked by A.J. Epenesa and the grossly underrated Greg Rousseau, who notched 62 total quarterback pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus. On the interior are the now-dominant Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, who is an ever-impactful presence despite his ability rarely showing up on the stat sheet.
The 32-year-old, on paper, has tallied just 54 tackles and 4.5 sacks throughout his two seasons with the Bills, but this total is not a proper indication of his impact—the tackle routinely clogs gaps in the run game and eats up blockers to allow his teammates to flourish as pass-rushers, this while contributing as a rusher himself. He totaled 20 pressures and 10 run stops in an injury-shortened 2023 campaign, per PFF, this after a breakout 2022 season in which he notched 33 pressures and 20 run stops.
Jones rarely gets his flowers despite being one of the most impactful players on Buffalo’s defense, this potentially—at least currently—due to the fact that he missed the majority of the 2023 campaign with a torn pectoral muscle. He returned toward the end of the year and looked like his former self, indicating that he could be in for a productive 2024 campaign; this sentiment has been echoed by PFF’s Bradley Locker, who recently identified Jones as a “bounce-back candidate” to watch in the 2024 campaign.
“Jones was terrific in 2023, with his 82.9 overall grade slotting 12th among defensive tackles to play 200 or more snaps. The issue, though, was that Jones tore his pec, preventing him from exceeding that playing time.
A healthy Jones could showcase his long-term talent, truly creating a name for himself amid a Buffalo defensive line with no shortage of skill.”
A full bounce-back year would not only aid Jones in gaining much-deserved national recognition, but also help Oliver continue his ascension into elite territory and Rousseau as he enters a potential offseason contract negotiation.