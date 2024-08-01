Bobby Babich dishes on Bills two defensive injury replacements at camp
The Buffalo Bills brought two new safeties into the mix this past offseason, signing two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Edwards and drafting Utah's Cole Bishop in Round 2.
Seven practices into training camp, however, neither safety is available. Edwards pulled his hamstring and Bishop sustained a shoulder injury. The team has classified both players as "week to week."
"This is the NFL. Next man up. That's what it is," said first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Babich on Thursday.
Addressing the sudden safety shortage, the Bills signed veterans Kareem Jackson and Terrell Burgess this week.
"Really happy those guys are here and we get an opportunity to work with them," said Babich.
Jackson, a 15-year NFL veteran, was waived by the Denver Broncos last December and subsequently picked up by the Houston Texans but was not re-signed at season's end. The 36-year-old defensive back has played in 203 regular season games, including 193 starts.
"Kareem, specifically, is a guy that I've admired from afar all the years of being in the secondary and the way he plays the game and the way he goes about his business. Those type of things," said Babich.
Coincidentally, like the injured Bishop, Burgess is an Utah product who made an impression on Babich during the draft process. He wound up as a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. The 25-year-old safety has played in 43 career games while spending time with three different teams. He played alongside current Bills starter Taylor Rapp with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl championship season (2021).
"I remember doing [evaluating] him when he came out of Utah and identified him as a smart player," Babich.
Now, it's up to Babich to coach up the new arrivals while Edwards and Bishop recover.
"No panic, no nothing, next guy up and we'll move forward. Whoever's available on the days we practice, we won't flinch," said Babich.
