Bills QB Josh Allen’s hilarious first impression of Keon Coleman: ‘He’s just not normal’
It would be fair to say that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has a… unique personality.
The rookie is wholly singular, a one-of-one type personality who has put his disposition on display several times since being selected by the team with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This has resulted in moments both hysterical (cough, yellow jacket, cough) and heartwarming, like the bond he’s already created with a young Bills supporter who sent him friendship bracelets.
He’s simply himself, and the Buffalo faithful have taken a quick liking to him because of it. He’s already made an impression on quarterback Josh Allen, who spoke about his new teammate’s personality after Thursday’s training camp practice. He shared a humorous offseason anecdote that perhaps serves as a perfect microcosm of Coleman’s authenticity.
Related: Bills QB Josh Allen says this part of Keon Coleman’s game is ‘off the charts’
“He’s just not normal, and I mean that in the best way,” Allen said. “He does things his way, and he’s always him. He’s very authentic. I had him over, I had a chef during the OTAs, and she made fish. He’s like, ‘What the heck is this? I’m not eating this.’ And he didn’t eat it.
“He does things his way, he’s super country, which I can relate to, as well. I love the guy. He’s making things personal, going out there and blocking hard and doing things the right way. He’s making plays in camp, and again, we’re building that chemistry on the field right now. I think that off the field we’ve got a very good thing going, too.”
Fortunately for the fish-disliking Coleman, seafood is not a necessarily prominent part of Buffalo’s culinary scene despite the city’s placement on a large body of water (it’s safe to eat one Lake Erie walleye per week now—that’s progress). It is encouraging, however, to see that he and Allen are already solidifying their off-field bond, as their doing so should only lead to on-field success.
Allen also touched on their on-field rapport, something the rookie described last week as already “great.” This is something that should only continue to flourish throughout the rest of camp and preseason, potentially setting the stage for a breakout rookie campaign from Coleman; he figures to play a prominent immediate role in a receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason, and given the early promise he’s shown at camp, one could reasonably anticipate a significant target share for Coleman from Week 1 onwards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —