WATCH: Bills' Dion Dawkins, Keon Coleman hilariously preview 2024 NHL Draft
The annual frenzy associated with the NFL offseason has largely passed, but over in the NHL, the fun is just getting started.
The 2023–24 NHL season concluded on Monday night as the Florida Panthers hoisted the Stanley Cup over their heads, avoiding disaster as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to bring the prestigious trophy to South Florida for the first time in franchise history. The perennially rebuilding Buffalo Sabres had some representation in the Final, as five former Buffalo players—Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Dmitry Kulikov, Evan Rodrigues, and former captain Kyle Okposo—will now see their names etched on the Stanley Cup as members of the Panthers.
All hockey-centric eyes now turn to the offseason, which kicks into another gear on Friday, June 28 as the 2024 NHL Draft commences at the Las Vegas Sphere. The Buffalo Bills are helping Western New York sports fans get back into the offseason spirit and prepare for the two-day event, as Buffalo offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman recently appeared in a video previewing the upcoming draft.
Dawkins, who has an endearing relationship with Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, puts his hockey knowledge on display throughout the clip, breaking down NHL Draft prospects Tij Iginla, Zayne Parekh, and Berkly Catton while giving them all glowing reviews. Coleman—who himself was just drafted in April—offers some insight into how a prospect should go about getting drafted by a Buffalo team, obviously donning a puffy yellow jacket throughout his sermon. He tells prospects that they have to know how to skate and “dribble” before informing them that people in Buffalo do, in fact, have pools.
It’s an interesting video. You can watch the full clip below:
The Sabres currently own the 11th overall pick in this year’s first round. Fans will have to tune into this weekend’s NHL Draft to see what Buffalo ultimately does with the selection, but don’t become too attached to any particular prospects—general manager Kevyn Adams has already stated that the team is open to trading the pick.
