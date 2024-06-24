Brother of standout Bills DE commits to University at Buffalo
A Rousseau family reunion is taking shape in Western New York.
Cardinal Gibbons High School cornerback Jonathan Rousseau—the brother of Buffalo Bills standout defensive end Greg Rousseau—has committed to the University at Buffalo, paving the way for the defensive back to soon join his sibling in the City of Good Neighbors. The younger Rousseau announced his decision on his X account Monday morning.
UB initially offered the defender a scholarship in late May. According to his X account, Rousseau had also received offers from Michigan State, Western Michigan, and the University of Ohio, among other schools.
The Rousseau family is no stranger to recent success in Western New York, as Greg Rousseau has shined since joining the Bills as the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially viewed as a trait-sy edge defender with ‘boom-or-bust’ potential, Rousseau has been on a steady ascent throughout his professional career, always sticking out as one of the team’s better run defenders while showing occasional (and increasing) flashes as a pass-rusher; he’s coming off a 2023 campaign in which tallied a career-high 62 total quarterback pressures, per PFF. Buffalo recently picked up the fifth-year option on the defender’s rookie deal, and he appears in line for an eventual contract extension.
Rousseau is a name that Buffalo football fans are accustomed to hearing through the PA system at Highmark Stadium—it looks as though they’ll soon start hearing it up the road at UB Stadium, as well.
