Bills OT Dion Dawkins sends humorous tweet after Jets fire HC Robert Saleh
Dion Dawkins has done little to hide his disdain toward the New York Jets in the past, so one shouldn’t be shocked to hear that the Buffalo Bills’ stalwart left tackle has chimed in on the divisional foe’s Tuesday morning decision to fire fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start.
The three-time Pro Bowler took to X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday to share a… cryptic post that doesn’t directly reference Saleh’s dismissal, but there are enough context clues to infer the inspiration of the offensive lineman’s post. He tweeted “The truth always show,” ending his humorous post with winking and jet emojis to seemingly divulge the subject of the tweet.
If the jet emoji wasn’t enough of an indicator, Dawkins’ history with New York would likely be enough to reveal his reason for tweeting. Generally a chirpy player, the 30-year-old seems to play with an added chip on his shoulder whenever he plays Buffalo’s AFC East rival, perhaps due to the fact that he grew up close to the team’s Florham Park base of operations in nearby Rahway, NJ.
He’s never been necessarily complimentary of New York, but he’s been more outspoken in his dislike of the club in recent months, stating “I hate them, all of them” regarding the Jets during a February interview. He later doubled down during a May appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, calling New York defender Michael Clemons “fake” after he chased Dawkins into the Highmark Stadium tunnel after a 2023 clash.
Dawkins’ post may not have anything to do with Saleh’s firing and could instead reference the tackle preparing himself for Buffalo’s upcoming Week 6 clash with the Jets, but the timing sure is humorous. The Bills are the next team on the now Saleh-less Jets' schedule; they’ll face off next Monday in a primetime bout.
