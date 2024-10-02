Two defensive starters return as Pro Bowl LT misses Bills' Wednesday practice
The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Buffalo Bills defense throughout the 2024 NFL season, and it looks as though it’s now shifted its focus to the offense.
Head coach Sean McDermott gave updates on multiple injuries during his Wednesday media availability. Starting on offense, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will not practice after hurting his hamstring in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Kahlil Shakir also will not practice with an ankle injury.
Defensive tackle Austin Johnson also missed Wednesday's practice with an oblique injury he picked up last week. Safety Taylor Rapp is currently in the concussion protocol, so he will not practice as well. In what is a bit of positive news, starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was again a limited participant, being joined Wednesday by nickel cornerback Taron Johnson. Bernard returned to practice in a limited capacity last week; this is the first time that Johnson has practiced since Week 1.
Dawkins’ injury is particularly problematic considering his value to the offensive line and his strong play to kick off the campaign. McDermott said the team is being cautious with the stalwart left tackle..
“He’s getting treatment," McDermott said. "Won’t practice today. Anytime someone doesn’t practice you are concerned. Came up in the game naturally and so we had to manage things a little bit there but I’m proud of what he was able to do in the game and push through like he did.”
Shakir picked up an ankle injury in the first quarter of last week's game, returning after the training staff taped up his ankle. He was seen in a walking boot after the game.
Bernard and Johnson missed time early this season. Bernard is dealing with a strained pectoral injury, while Johnson has a forearm ailment. Neither player has been ruled out to play this week against the Houston Texans.
Rapp got hurt against the Ravens as he suffered a concussion. His not practicing on Wednesday does leave some concern for his status.
The Bills hope to get back some of their key players for Week 5 against the Houston Texans, as they will be traveling across the country to play one of the best young teams in the NFL.
