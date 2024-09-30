Bills HC provides injury updates on QB Josh Allen, WR Khalil Shakir after Week 4 loss
The Buffalo Bills exited their Week 4 clash with the Baltimore Ravens with a blemish on their record and a handful of new bruises.
Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and safety Taylor Rapp were all hurt during Sunday’s primetime bout. Allen landed hard on his lower back after a third-quarter trick play resulted in him taking a significant blow, but he didn’t miss any snaps. Shakir suffered a lower-body injury in the first quarter but returned early in the second frame with a taped ankle; he was seen after the game in a walking boot. Rapp suffered a concussion midway through the second quarter and was ruled out at halftime.
Head coach Sean McDermott provided updates on all three players during his Monday media availability.
“Taylor Rapp, he’s in the concussion protocol, so that’s where that stands currently,” McDermott said. “Josh is sore, should be fine as we move forward here, we’ll continue to take it one day at a time, but should be fine. Khalil fought through it; it’s one of those situations, we’ll see how he does this week taking it one day at a time. I’ll let you know each day how he’s trending, I know he’s really sore this afternoon.”
Allen’s injury not appearing to be anything too significant is not surprising given that he promptly returned to the game, but it’s encouraging given both his paramount importance to the offense and his pre-existing left-hand injury, an ailment that’s prompted him to wear a glove since Week 2. Shakir wearing a walking boot and being “really sore” is a bit concerning, but the fact that he returned after picking up the injury in Week 4 suggests that it’s not an ailment that will keep him sidelined for a considerable period of time. Rapp won’t be cleared to return until he completes concussion protocol; rookie Cole Bishop took over for the veteran after he was sidelined, and he could be the next man up until Rapp ultimately returns.
Shakir picked up his ailment shortly after setting an NFL record by catching his 28th consecutive regular season target. McDermott spoke about that milestone on Monday, stating that the record—and the fact that he returned after suffering his ankle injury—do a great job of encapsulating the third-year pass catcher’s character.
“He’s an incredible person, amazing player, just his consistency speaks for itself,” McDermott said. “What a pro. He’s done a phenomenal job. Again, to push through the way that he did, he tweaked it fairly early in the game and I thought was a credit to him and the way he pushed through it right there.”
Shakir and company will attempt to recover throughout the week ahead of Buffalo’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans; kickoff is scheduled for next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
