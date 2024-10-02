Former Bills' center says what fans were thinking when hearing Von Miller news
The Buffalo Bills and Von Miller both confirmed that the issue had been resolved and no legal action was pending.
Apparently, the National Football League viewed it differently.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced it has suspended Miller for the next four games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The decision seemingly stems from the alleged domestic violence incident involving the Super Bowl 50 MVP in Dallas last November.
At home in Texas during Buffalo's bye week, Miller was accused of third-degree assault and turned himself in to the authorities. Subsequently, the alleged victim apparently absolved Miller of any wrongdoing and charges were not pursued.
While speaking at the NFL Combine this past winter, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane didn't sound like he expected the issue to carry over into the 2024 season.
"We're pretty confident in what we know hence we didn't any kind of drastic moves at the time," said Beane. "We know what we know and unless we're presented with something different ... we don't see anything that would alter Von being back. We expect it to go away."
At the start of training camp, Miller confirmed that he's been cleared.
"No charges were ever filed, and the case is closed," said Miller. "I'm able to just move forward and just focus solely on football."
As Bills' fans were left wondering why the NFL waited until now to act, especially when Miller appears to have been cleared legally, former Buffalo Bills' center Eric Wood raised a prudent point on the social media site now known as X.
"Without knowing all of the ins and outs of the situation, and I know it takes time to do proper due diligence, but it's always amazing to me how long these suspensions take to enforce," said Wood, who is currently the color commentator for the team's official game radio broadcasts.
Even if the NFL needed more time for its own independent investigation, the decision seems awfully late and surprisingly out of left field. Instead of letting it all seem so arbitrary, the NFL would look much better by showing more transparency and consistency in their disciplinary process.
Miller is expected to miss this week's road game against the Houston Texans and isn't eligible for re-instatement until after the Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
