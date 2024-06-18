Bills DT defends Josh Allen after initial snub from C.J. Stroud's QB ranking
It’s a quote that lives on in football infamy, a phrase uttered by an emotional Terrell Owens that’s today part of the average NFL fan’s lexicon: “That’s my quarterback.”
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver took this phrase to heart on Instagram this week, taking to his story to defend signal-caller Josh Allen after the passer was initially snubbed from C.J. Stroud’s top-five quarterback ranking. The Houston Texans passer listed his top-five signal callers from the 2023 NFL season during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, initially including Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, himself, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Oliver took issue with this ranking, posting the clip on his Instagram story and writing “Yeah he tripping fasho no Josh Allen.”
It was admittedly quite an oversight from Stroud, as Allen finished the 2023 campaign with 4,306 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He rounded his stat line out with 524 rushing yards and 15 additional scores, his 44 total touchdowns placing him at the top of the league in that statistic. He earned an NFL MVP vote, indicating that he wasn’t just one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL last season, but one of the best players.
Oliver justifiably took issue with his quarterback’s omission, but it’s important to note that Stroud, too, took issue with his own oversight; shortly after the clip went viral, Stroud took to his Instagram story to share his amended quarterback rankings—Allen slots in at No. 4, behind Mahomes, Jackson, and himself.
One could make the argument that Allen should be ranked ahead of Stroud—he (admittedly in more games) finished with more passing yards, more passing touchdowns, a higher completion percentage, and their rushing statistics don’t even compare—but we’ll forgive Stroud for preferring himself over another player. The two will face off for the first time in their careers in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season when the Bills travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Texans in a highly anticipated bout.