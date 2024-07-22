ESPN thinks Bills are among NFL’s best-positioned for long-term success
It’s all about the quarterback.
It’s often referred to as “the most important position in sports,” and for good reason—having an elite signal-caller simply makes life easier. The presence of a premier passer can mask a litany of roster deficiencies and allow an otherwise pedestrian offense to produce at a consistently high level. Quarterbacks are among the highest-paid athletes in all of professional sports, indicating the value they provide their employers.
The Buffalo Bills are fortunate enough to boast one of the NFL’s premier players at quarterback, as Josh Allen is objectively one of the league’s elite. He’s passed for over 22,000 yards and rushed for another 3,600 throughout his six-year professional career, finishing within the league’s top two in total touchdowns in each of the past four seasons and leading the NFL in scores last year with 44. He’s totaled over 40 touchdowns in an NFL-record four consecutive seasons—he’s simply dynamic by any metric you wish to use.
His presence is what’s allowed Buffalo to slot in quite favorably in ESPN’s recent “NFL Future Power Rankings,” an article in which the publication ranked each NFL team based on how well-positioned they are for sustained success over the next three seasons. The Bills clock in at No. 3 on the list, with the 28-year-old Allen being the team’s primary reason for long-term optimism.
“Josh Allen isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and the offense was already transitioning late last season to one built around emerging young stars Dalton Kincaid and James Cook,” reporter Dan Graziano wrote. “The Bills spent the offseason necessarily getting younger on defense, and under coach Sean McDermott's leadership, that group should develop quickly.”
The rest of the article’s authors expressed hope for Buffalo’s retooled weapons corps, with Louis Riddick writing that he “really like[s]” rookie Keon Coleman and Aaron Schatz projecting a breakout for third-year contributor Khalil Shakir. The Bills earned an overall grade of 89.5, which, per the outlet’s grading system, suggests they’re in a “great” position for sustained success.
Buffalo’s top-three placement within ESPN’s future power rankings is a glowing endorsement of the team’s offseason strategy and maneuvers. The team made a concerted effort to get younger in the offseason, parting ways with stalwart starters across the roster in an effort to feature younger players both new and returning in more prominent roles. Allowing these players to ‘learn on the job’ and, in theory, earn long-term prominent roles should elongate the team’s championship window, a stretch that ESPN believes is now open for at least the next three years.
With Allen still firmly amid his prime, Buffalo will remain in Super Bowl contention for as long as its brass is able to construct competent rosters around him. Brandon Beane has been able to consistently do this throughout his seven years at the helm of the team; assuming this well-oiled machine keeps running, the Bills should remain one of the NFL’s more competitive teams over the next three campaigns.
