Bills Olympic gold medalist DT trains with NFL legend Aaron Donald
Making an NFL roster just four months after first lacing up a pair of cleats is a near-unthinkable task, but Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson is attempting to turn the impossible into reality.
If anyone were to ever accomplish the unfeasible feat, Steveson seems a strong candidate. The 24-year-old, who inked a three-year deal with the Bills in late May, is one of the most decorated amateur wrestlers in recent history, constructing an 85-2 collegiate record at the University of Minnesota while also winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games (which occurred in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). His athleticism, fluidity, and strength are obvious, and the makings of a potentially dominant interior pass rusher are there.
The only issue? Steveson has never played football at any level.
The Bills took a swing on the athlete thanks to head coach Sean McDermott’s well-documented passion for amateur wrestling; the profile is there, and it’s now up to Buffalo’s coaching staff—and Steveson himself—to mold those traits into those of a fieldable player. The former Olympian is putting in the necessary work in the offseason, as he’s been training at his alma mater with Golden Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III.
While working out at the University of Minnesota, Steveson also crossed paths with NFL legend Aaron Donald, with the two photographed with each other after a training session.
Buffalo hopes that it can turn Steveson into a tenth of the player Donald was, as the former Los Angeles Rams’ superstar is objectively one of—if not the—greatest defensive tackle in league history. He retired after the 2023 NFL season with 111 career sacks to his name, earning eight All-Pro nods and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards throughout his decorated career.
Steveson will (more than likely) never reach the heights of Donald, as few players in NFL history have ever experienced similar peaks; that said, there are some physical similarities between the two. They’re both undersized interior defenders who boast immense strength and athleticism—if ever there were a player for Steveson to mold his game after, it’s Donald.
Steveson has earned praise from those at One Bills Drive since his signing, with McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane, and defensive end Von Miller praising his talent and work ethic. It’s going to take significant work for Steveson to quickly learn the intricacies of the defensive tackle position and make a run at Buffalo’s 53-man roster; training with one of the greatest players in NFL history isn’t a bad start.
