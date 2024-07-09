3 former Top 100 draft picks are possible first-time All-Pros for 2024 Bills
The Buffalo Bills experienced a changing of the guard this offseason.
The Bills released former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse as salary cap casualties. Homegrown cornerback Tre'Davious White, who also has All-Pro credentials, was cut with a post-June 1 designation.
By parting ways with multiple aging talents, the Bills have created opportunities for others to step up and play to their All-Pro potential.
Here are three Bills who are candidates to become first-time All-Pro selections in 2024.
LB Terrel Bernard
The 2022 third-round draft pick emerged as a highly-productive starter in Year 2. Seamlessly replacing free-agent departure Tremaine Edmunds on Buffalo's
defense, Bernard totaled 143 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries over 17 regular season starts.
Bernard excelled as the Bills' green dot on-field communicator and helped offset the loss of linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.
RB James Cook
His second NFL season was an epiphany of sorts for the second-round running back. After a limited role as a rookie, Cook established himself as Buffalo's primary ball carrier and ranked amongst the league leaders in yards from scrimmage.
The 24-year-old Cook, who earned a Pro Bowl nod, averaged 4.7 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per catch. His 1,567 scrimmage were third most amongst all running backs. All-Pro First Team selection Christian McCaffrey led the way by eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark.
CB Rasul Douglas
Acquired shortly before the trade deadline, Douglas immediately made significant contributions as the CB1. He accounted for four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack over nine regular season appearances with the Bills.
Douglas, who will turn 29 years old on August 29, has competed for four NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles who made the cornerback a Top 100 draft pick in 2017. Seemingly a perfect fit for Sean McDermott's defensive scheme, Douglas could be headed for a career year as a leader on what should be a highly-ranked unit.
