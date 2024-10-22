Bills DE Greg Rousseau ranks among NFL's elite in this crucial stat
The Buffalo Bills' defense has not been flawless through the first seven games of the 2024 season, but one element that's been consistently excellent has been the play of fourth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau.
NFL Next Gen Stats shared a stat on Tuesday that illustrates just how dominant the 24-year-old has been to start the season. He’s recorded pressure on opposing quarterbacks less than 2.5 seconds from the time of the snap on 17 different occasions this season, which is the second-highest total in the NFL. Only Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett has accomplished the feat more often this season (19).
Even with guys like Von Miller getting less playing time, Rousseau is pacing for a career season when it comes to rushing the quarterback. He is tied for fourth in the NFL in quarterback hits with 13. In seven games, Rousseau can also add 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble to his stat sheet.
To put into context how good of a season he is having: he is on track to tally 31.5 quarterback hits this year, which would be well above his career-high of 18. Rousseau is also pacing to hit 8.5 sacks by the end of the season, which would also beat his previous career-high with eight (set in 2022).
Buffalo has also understood Rousseau’s importance on the field, as he has played 72% of the defensive snaps, which, should it hold for the remainder of the season, would set a career-high. Prior to this season, Rousseau didn’t hit over 60% of snaps in a campaign.
Rousseau had one of his best games of the season in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, consistently getting into Mason Rudolph's face. He finished with a game-high six quarterback hits and 11 pressures and had a half sack. The six hits were the highest of any defender in the NFL in a single game this season.
As the Bills move close to the halfway point of the regular season, they hope to see more of the same from Rousseau in what could end up being the first Pro Bowl season for the pass rusher.
