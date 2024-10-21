Josh Allen reiterates Bills ‘everybody eats’ offense after WR Amari Cooper’s debut
Amari Cooper was all the talk heading into the Buffalo Bills' Sunday clash with the Tennessee Titans, a game the Bills, despite a slow start, dominated with a 34-10 final. The Buffalo faithful was beyond excited to see Cooper on the field, even though no one knew how much he would play or contribute just five days after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns. He played only 19 snaps but made the most of them, going for four receptions, 66 yards, and a touchdown. It didn't take long into the second half before Cooper started to make his presence felt with the touchdown, and it instantly got the rest of the offense going.
There is no doubt Bills Mafia will want more of Cooper on gamedays, but Josh Allen and the Bills have a different perspective. The 'everyone eats' mantra, which individuals at all levels of the organization have spoken about for months, is still front and center, with quarterback Josh Allen saying as much after the impressive win.
Related: What QB Josh Allen said about chemistry with WR Amari Cooper after Bills debut
"That’s the mindset that we’ve always had, is ‘everybody eats,’" Allen told reporters following Sunday's victory. "Just because we get a guy like him and his caliber doesn’t mean we’re going to try to force-feed him targets. Everybody’s going to be in their position and do their role, and again, some weeks we’re going to ask more from other guys than others. That’s just kind of how we’ve been doing it, but it was good to see our guys getting involved today."
Allen went on to speak about Cooper’s role within the ‘everyone eats’ offense, saying that he’ll definitely get his fair share of targets while reiterating his confidence in the team's other pass-catchers.
"Anytime you have a player of his caliber, he demands extra attention, and if you don’t, we’re probably going to throw him the ball," Allen said. "Again, our guys did a good job of getting open and making plays. I know Khalil [Shakir] is still not 100%, he’s battling through it and played his tail off. I think Keon went over for 100 yards for his first time in his career. That was pretty awesome to see, first."
Cooper combined with Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid to account for all but 15 of the team's receiving yards on Sunday. This should be the distribution going forward; they're undoubtedly Buffalo's most talented pass-catchers, and defenses simply won't know who to cover when all four are on the field. The Bills did a great job of sprinkling in others against the Titans, including Ray Davis, James Cook, and Ty Johnson, with all three scoring touchdowns. This is what happens when the offense revolves around your four main guys; it allows others to contribute, but at the end of the day, this offense should be centered around those four.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —