What WR Amari Cooper said about QB Josh Allen following Bills debut
Western New Yorkers enjoy watching Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sling the football regardless of who is on the receiving end of his passes, but it’s a more satisfying experience when he has an elite weapon at his disposal.
Buffalo’s offense had been bereft of a bonafide top option to start the 2024 campaign after the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, and it addressed this deficiency last week by acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. The maneuver gave the team an unequivocal game-changer, a five-time Pro Bowler whom it could center its passing attack around; while this idea didn’t manifest in totality in the team's Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, the seven-time 1,000-yard receiver was certainly impactful.
Related: What rookie WR Keon Coleman said following his first career 100-yard outing
He played on only 19 snaps in Buffalo’s 34-10 win but made the most of them, catching four passes for 66 yards and one score. The 30-year-old showcased an impressive rapport with Allen considering that he had been with the organization for only five days prior to kickoff, laying the foundation for what Bills fans hope will be a fruitful connection throughout the remainder of the 2024 campaign (and potentially longer).
Cooper talked about his impression of Allen after connecting for their first live passes, praising the signal-caller for a spectacular performance that he suspects was rather pedestrian for the former All-Pro.
“It was very impressive,” Cooper said. “He’s a great player. Had the opportunity to watch him obviously through the television for quite some time now. He had his, I believe, his 100th start [Sunday]. Seems like he had 100 amazing performances. I guess this was no different. He went out there and did his thing like he usually does, but he’s a phenomenal player, for sure.”
Cooper had played with some reputable quarterbacks prior to his stint in Cleveland (namely Dak Prescott for several years in Dallas), but Allen is perhaps the most prolific passer he’s ever joined forces with. They’ve already connected for a few impressive completions and a touchdown, this on less than a week of preparation; their rapport should only continue to grow and flourish as the veteran pass-catcher further acclimates to the offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —