Bills vs Texans: 5 keys to victory in NFL Week 5
This article was produced in conjunction with Cover 1, a leading voice in making the intricacies of Buffalo Bills football digestible. Be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel and podcast feeds.
The Buffalo Bills sit at 3-1 on the year, good enough for first place in the AFC East as they enter their Week 5 matchup with the AFC South-leading Houston Texans. Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the year in primetime against the Baltimore Ravens; now they go back to the 1:00 p.m. time slot versus Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans. Here are five keys to victory for the Bills down in the Lone Star State.
Contain Collins
All eyes will be on Diggs as he plays his first game against the Bills after having the best four years of his career with Buffalo and leaving Orchard Park unceremoniously. However, the key to the Texans' offense this season has been another wide receiver in Nico Collins. The Michigan product is averaging a league-best 122.3 yards per game, with 30 receptions and two touchdowns. Conversely, the Bills are allowing just 165.3 passing yards per game, which is the sixth-best in the NFL. Keeping Collins in check and not getting too hyped up for the showdown with Diggs would play in Buffalo's favor.
Related: Bills QB Josh Allen honored for stellar first month of 2024 NFL season
Fast Start
Before the loss in Baltimore, where Buffalo only scored three first-half points, it had dominated the Dolphins and Jaguars, scoring 24 and 34 in the first two quarters, respectively. Getting back to jumping out to an early lead will not only help the Bills with confidence but also play against the Texans, who only average 8.5 second-half points this year. That number is 24th in the NFL.
Front Seven
The Texans have one of the best wideout trios in the NFL in Collins, Diggs, and what is trending toward a healthy Tank Dell. Those three catching passes from second-year signal caller CJ Stroud have led Houston to 257.8 passing yards per game, the third most in the NFL. The Texans' one loss this year was a destruction at the hands of Minnesota, 34-7. A key for the Vikings was getting pressure from their front seven, specifically the linebackers. In that game, Jonathan Greenard (3.79), Jihad Ward (3.99), and Patrick Jones (4.58) were all under the league average for defensive pass rush separation from the quarterback, per NextGenStats. Getting creative to get Stroud off his mark would be beneficial.
Take the Free Yards
Houston is one of the worst teams in the league at taking penalties. It gives away 81.5 free yards per game, which is third worst. Be smart, don't retaliate, and let the officials be the star of the show.
Related: This stat illustrates Bills CB Christian Benford's elite start to 2024 season
Limit Explosives
DUH! I'll explain. The Bills entered their game with Baltimore having allowed just seven plays of 25 yards or more and two plays over 25 yards. In the Ravens game alone, Buffalo gave up six plays over 20 yards and four of 25 or more. This is a bend, but don't break defense, but when it does break, it is catastrophic. The Texans have big-play weapons in the previously mentioned wideouts. Keeping them in front of the secondary and tackling will be a key to success.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —