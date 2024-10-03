Bills QB Josh Allen honored for stellar first month of 2024 NFL season
The NFL is finally beginning to realize that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is pretty dang good. He's widely viewed as an MVP frontrunner, and he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his Week 3 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, he can add AFC Offensive Player of the Month to his list of 2024 accolades.
This is Allen's third career Player of the Month award and first since his breakout 2020 campaign. He is once again playing at an MVP level this year but has drastically reduced his turnovers, throwing zero interceptions through four games; his only turnover was a Week 1 fumble against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen excels at distributing the ball, ensuring all players are engaged in the offense, which aligns with the Bills' offensive mantra of 'everyone eats.' He is also leading the AFC with a touchdown to interception ratio of 7:0.
Probably the most impressive stat is his 101 pass attempts without an interception, which are the most at the start of a season of any Buffalo passer since Joe Ferguson in 1976. The offense averages over 30 points a game with Allen behind center, and the Bills top the charts in offensive EPA per play and success rate. They also have the league's largest point differential; not bad for an 'overrated' quarterback. Despite a poor outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the Bills offense should continue to dominate.
The season is young, and perhaps Allen can earn a few more awards throughout the year, including the league's MVP. The individual accolades are nice, but Allen would be the first to tell you that the only award he cares about is the Lombardi Trophy.
