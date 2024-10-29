How will Colts' switch to QB Joe Flacco impact Bills' Week 10 matchup?
While the focus this week for the Buffalo Bills is sweeping the season series against the Miami Dolphins, it doesn’t hurt to look ahead, as a major change for one of their opponents could affect them in the imminent future.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts have benched quarterback Anthony Richardson and will start former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco in Week 9. Richardson is coming off a rough outing in the Colts’ 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans where he only completed 32% of his passes. He was also heavily criticized for temporarily taking himself out of the game because he was tired.
One may be wondering why this information is relevant to Buffalo, and a quick glance at the schedule answers this question; the Bills are set to face off against the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 bout. Buffalo will be preparing to play Indianapolis at this time next week.
The switch will completely alter how the Bills will defend the Colts' offense (assuming this is a multi-week switch), as Flacco and Richardson have completely different styles of play. Richardson is a more mobile quarterback who, while unrefined as a passer, can use his legs to make plays; Flacco, conversely, stays in the pocket and, while by no means a worldbeater, can deliver the ball on time and elevates an offense that's perhaps a solid quarterback away from being quite dangerous.
Buffalo’s biggest challenge on defense is making sure to limit the Colts’ big pass plays. Indianapolis is tied for first in the NFL in pass completions of 40 or more yards with eight. Richardson had six of those eight plays and is tied for third in the NFL in that category. He thrived off the big pass plays while Flacco is more methodical with where he throws the football.
This season, the Bills’ highly-ranked secondary has been efficient in limiting big plays. They are tied for third in 40+ yard completions allowed with two and tied for third in 20+ yard completions allowed with 17. The unit is also fifth in yards allowed per completion with 6.5.
Another aspect to consider is that the Bills’ defensive line will have a chance to make a bigger impact should the veteran hold onto the starting role in Week 10. With Flacco more likely to stay in the pocket, guys like Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa have more opportunities to attack the Colts’ offensive line and get to him.
With more pressure up front, Indianapolis could change to more quick passes to their receivers. That means cornerbacks like Taron Johnson, Rasul Douglas, and Christian Benford will be called upon to press up and make open-field tackles, which all three are more than capable of doing.
There’s no telling whether this is a move that makes the Colts an easier or tougher team for the Bills in two weeks, but it certainly changes how Buffalo prepares for the matchup. That said, it's important not to look past the Dolphins in Week 9.
