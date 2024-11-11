5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' Week 10 win over Colts
The Buffalo Bills have won five straight games to get to 8-2 on the 2024 season, taking a stranglehold on the AFC East after their 30-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The win moves Buffalo to five games ahead of the rest of the division in the win column. With that, here are five stats that stand out from their trip to the Hoosier State.
Best Safety Tandem
There is a lot of chatter about how good the Bills safeties have been this year, and through ten games, it's time to put that to rest. For qualified safeties (50% or more of team snaps), Taylor Rapp is 17th in the league in picks with one. He's first in the league with zero missed tackles. His 47.1 passer rating against ranks seventh, and the 55.3 reception percentage against is fourth. Meanwhile, Damar Hamlin is ninth in picks with his pair. He is 13th in rating against 68.6. His missed tackle rate of 5.3% is 12th, and his 69.6% receptions allowed are 26th. Just so we're all on the same page: for a team to have a tandem, they need a pair of safeties, and with 32 teams, that equals 64 guys. The Bills' pair is inside the top half in everything listed and top ten in four of eight categories.
Yakety YAC, Don't Talk Back
Sticking with duos, the Bills' pair of Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are the top two qualified (35+ targets) receivers in yards-after-catch yards per reception. The rookie is averaging 9.0 YAC per catch, while Shakir is at 8.5.
Tackle Ineligible
One last pairing for you. The Bills have the most penalized tackle team in the league. After Week 10, Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins have been penalized 21 times as a duo. Brown's 12 are tied for the second most in the NFL. Dawkins' nine are tied for seventh.
Too Close to Call
The Bills did something on Sunday that no other team had done all season: beat the Colts by more than one score. In fact, Sunday's game was the first game all season for Indy that ended with a final score disparity of more than one score. Prior to the Bills winning by 10, the Colts' losses were by two, six, three, three, and eight.
Squeeze the Juice
Josh Allen has tied O.J. Simpson for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the Bills history. You probably heard this one on the broadcast, so it isn't news to you. However, the craziest part of this stat is that Allen achieved the 57 touchdowns on 1,411 fewer attempts. The quarterback is now eight rushing touchdown runs behind Thurman Thomas for first in franchise history.
