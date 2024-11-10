Studs and duds from Bills' comfortable Week 10 win over Colts
The Buffalo Bills were not perfect on Sunday, but they still pulled out a 10-point win over the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo looked dominant at times, creating three interceptions, four total turnovers, and four sacks on defense; middling offense prevented the game from being a rout, but the performance of the Josh Allen-helmed unit was enough to move the Bills to 8-2 on the season.
With that, here are the studs and duds in the Bills' win against the Colts.
Stud: CB Taron Johnson
Splash plays came early and often for Taron Johnson on Sunday in a game that featured two of the league's better nickel defenders. The reigning second-team All-Pro recorded a pick-six on the Colts' first offensive play, kicking off what would be a generally strong day for the Buffalo defense. He finished with three tackles, two pass deflections, one tackle for loss, and one sack in the win. Johnson continues to show how he is one of the most important players in the secondary.
Dud: QB Josh Allen
Allen did not have his best performance as he seemed to struggle throughout the game. He had a quarterback rating of 60.6 and threw two interceptions, neither of which were excusable. Allen did add 50 yards and a rushing score to help in the win, and the cards were stacked against him with his top two receivers (Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman) being out and Dalton Kincaid being knocked out with an injury mid-game. He also had a few incredible throws, namely in the form of long completions to Dawson Knox and Mack Hollins; that said, it was one of Allen's worst games of the year, and a better opponent will capitalize on his mistakes if they stack.
Stud: WR Mack Hollins
Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper were out which left Mack Hollins and Khalil Shakir to step up. Hollins came up big, catching all four of his targets for 86 yards which was a team-high. His 44-yard reception in the second quarter led to a field goal to give the Bills a seven-point lead at halftime. Buffalo had to feel good about seeing Hollins pick up the pace in a bigger role in the offense.
Studs: Bills Pass Rush
Though inconsistent, Buffalo's defensive line and general pass rush came through when needed and made life hard for Joe Flacco with five quarterback hits and three sacks in the win. Austin Johnson also had a big-man interception to help shut down one of the Colts' offensive drives.
