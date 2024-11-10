Bills secure best start since last Super Bowl-appearing season with Week 10 win
Reports of the Buffalo Bills’ demise were greatly exaggerated.
General manager Brandon Beane made heavy alterations to his team’s roster in the 2024 offseason, parting ways with stalwarts across the roster in favor of younger contributors on more affordable contracts. The rework prompted many pundits to suggest that the 2024 campaign would be a rebuilding one for Buffalo, a season in which it may still qualify for the playoffs but was by no means a shoo-in to earn yet another AFC East crown.
Fast forward to Week 10, and the Bills are off to an 8-2 start, which is the strongest they’ve gotten off to under head coach Sean McDermott since he took the reins of the club in 2017. The team’s hot start, in fact, is the best they’ve gotten off to since the 1993 NFL season, which is the last campaign in which Buffalo qualified for the postseason.
The start is already the Bills’ best in over three decades, but that’s perhaps not even the most impressive aspect of the team’s current record; Buffalo’s commanding division lead through 10 weeks of the season is almost unbelievable, as no other team currently has more than three wins (though the 3-6 New York Jets play on Sunday afternoon and can improve to 4-6). Regardless, the Bills currently hold a 3-0 record within the division and appear to be well on their way to earning their fifth-consecutive AFC East title.
Buffalo has gotten off to some strong starts under McDermott in the past, going 8-3 to commence a season on several occasions; however, the fact that he’s gotten off to an 8-2 start—his best as a head coach—in a season in which many expected the Bills to regress mightily is a testament to his ability as a leader. Buffalo’s got a good one patrolling the sideline, despite what some would lead you to believe.
