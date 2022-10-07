Skip to main content

Bills Injury Update: Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer OUT vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are heavily favored this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, many starters are out due to injury, including tight end Dawson Knox and safety Jordan Poyer.

The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players.

The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.

While the Bills are still expected to be heavy favorites against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, there's no question that these scratches to the lineup will force the team to adapt.

On offense, with three pass-catchers already ruled out, it will put more pressure on players like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to perform. But look for other skill players to get involved, including rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Tommy Sweeney.

On defense, Poyer is out for his second game in three weeks after missing the Week 3 contest against the Miami Dolphins. The secondary has been absolutely sloshed by injuries this season, and they'll also be without Micah Hyde (Injured Reserve) and Tre'Davious White (Physically Unable to Perform List). Look for safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson to have increased roles for Sunday's game. First-round rookie Kaiir Elam will also have to step up.

Injuries are becoming a theme for the Bills this season, but as long as they continue adopting this "next man up" mentality, it shouldn't cause very many issues against a struggling Steelers team.

The Bills and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

