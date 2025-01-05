Buffalo Bills RB ties major O.J. Simpson record
James Cook has put together a huge season with the Buffalo Bills.
Entering Week 18 against the New England Patriots, he had a chance to at least tie or possibly even break O.J. Simpson's franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season.
While most of the Bills' main players aren't playing, they're giving Cook a chance to break the record.
In the third quarter, Cook scored a one-yard touchdown to tie Simpson's record. There is still life for him to break the record if Buffalo can get in a position for him to get a carry close to the goal line again.
Coming into today's game, Cook had played in 15 games, carrying the football 197 times for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has averaged 5.0 yards per carry to this point in the season.
Through the air, Cook had chipped in 32 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
At 25 years old, the Bills seemingly have their workhorse running back for years to come. He is continuing to improve and has become a perfect pairing alongside of superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the Buffalo backfield.
It will be interesting to see if Cook is given a chance to break Simpson's record throughout the rest of today's game. The Bills have nothing to play for after locking up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and the last thing that they can afford is an injury to a key player.
Buffalo will play it by ear, but they are definitely trying to help players break records and earn incentives. Sean McDermott would likely give Cook some carries if they get close to the end zone again.
Only time will tell, but Cook has tied Simpson's record and now one more touchdown would break it.
