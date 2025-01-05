Bills Central

Buffalo Bills RB ties major O.J. Simpson record

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook tied a major franchise record long held by O.J. Simpson.

Evan Massey

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) smiles after running into the end zone for a touchdown during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) smiles after running into the end zone for a touchdown during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

James Cook has put together a huge season with the Buffalo Bills.

Entering Week 18 against the New England Patriots, he had a chance to at least tie or possibly even break O.J. Simpson's franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

While most of the Bills' main players aren't playing, they're giving Cook a chance to break the record.

In the third quarter, Cook scored a one-yard touchdown to tie Simpson's record. There is still life for him to break the record if Buffalo can get in a position for him to get a carry close to the goal line again.

Coming into today's game, Cook had played in 15 games, carrying the football 197 times for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has averaged 5.0 yards per carry to this point in the season.

Through the air, Cook had chipped in 32 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is pictured after a touchdown.
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) lands in the endzone to score a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

At 25 years old, the Bills seemingly have their workhorse running back for years to come. He is continuing to improve and has become a perfect pairing alongside of superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the Buffalo backfield.

It will be interesting to see if Cook is given a chance to break Simpson's record throughout the rest of today's game. The Bills have nothing to play for after locking up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and the last thing that they can afford is an injury to a key player.

Buffalo will play it by ear, but they are definitely trying to help players break records and earn incentives. Sean McDermott would likely give Cook some carries if they get close to the end zone again.

Only time will tell, but Cook has tied Simpson's record and now one more touchdown would break it.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News