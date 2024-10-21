What QB Josh Allen said about chemistry with WR Amari Cooper after Bills debut
The Buffalo Bills overcame a slow start in their Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans to ultimately earn a decisive 34-10 victory. After trailing 10-0 early, recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper led a second-half offensive surge, finishing the game with four receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen had nothing but great things to say regarding his new wideout following the win, commenting on their blossoming rapport, the veteran's professionalism, and how letting players be themselves is paramount to success.
“I think, being seven years in the league now, just, like, understanding guys of his caliber, they don’t need a lot," Allen told reporters. "They go out there, give them a clear mind, and let them go play. That’s what he did out there a couple of times, just finding zones, finding windows. He made a really good catch on that slant. But again, just the professionalism that he has, the ability that he has, just trusting what I see with him, and things will turn out pretty good.”
Related: Bills have something special brewing on offense following addition of WR Amari Cooper
Cooper had several splash plays throughout the contest, with his 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter perhaps being the most impressive. The budding chemistry between the wideout and Allen was evident on game day, which should allow the offense to open up even more in the coming weeks. Cooper will only grow more comfortable with the Bills' playbook and offense as he acclimates to the team; when this happens, his impact on the field will become more and more explosive.
Head coach Sean McDermott joined Allen in his postgame praise of the five-time Pro Bowler, crediting him for gaining a grasp on the playbook in a condensed timeline. Bills Mafia is pumped, the league is on alert, and the Buffalo offense is poised to soar to new levels with their dynamic addition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —