Studs and duds from Bills' encouraging 34-10 win over Titans
The Buffalo Bills had a scare in the first half but ultimately took care of business in their Week 7 clash against the Tennessee Titans, winning 34-10.
Buffalo found success in the passing game with Josh Allen throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee's offense was held to 283 yards and allowed 11 quarterback hits by the Bills' defense. The Bills had plenty of strong performances from their skill position players, including a recently added wide receiver.
With that, are the studs and duds from Buffalo's win over the Titans.
Studs: WR Amari Cooper & Keon Coleman
Welcome to Buffalo, Amari Cooper, as he had quite the debut. After dropping his first target and fighting a lower leg injury, he salvaged his day by catching a touchdown on his first catch with his new team. Cooper finished with four catches for 66 yards and a score on five targets, with a 27-yard completion as his longest play. No one can be happier to have Cooper on their side than Josh Allen, who might have found his new number-one target.
Allen also has to be happy with the play of his rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman, who constructed the best game of his career on Sunday. Coleman finished with four receptions for a team-high 125 yards in the win. He almost had a one-handed back-shoulder touchdown catch, but the play was reversed as he was not inbounds. Cooper and Coleman could end up being the future one-two punch for Allen in the passing game.
Studs: DE A.J. Epenesa & Greg Rousseau
Mason Rudolph, who started at quarterback for Tennessee in place of the injured Will Levis, had a miserable day in the pocket, as he got hit repeatedly by the Bills' pass rush. Defensive end Greg Rousseau introduced himself to Rudolph time and time again with six quarterback hits and a half sack.
Rousseau wasn't the only one getting to Rudolph physically and mentally, as A.J. Epenesa had his fair share of good plays. Epenesa snuffed out a short screen pass in the first quarter and got his hands on the ball with a near interception. He also had three tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Rudolph never had a great shot at success, as Epenesa and Rousseau had a field day.
Dud: P Sam Martin
It was a rare weak day for punter Sam Martin, as he was busy but did not get the average yardage the Bills would want. Martin finished with five punts, with one landing inside the 20-yard line, but only averaged 39.4 yards per punt. Hopefully those numbers will continue to go up, but Martin's performance was one of the very few that was down.
Stud: K Tyler Bass
After bringing in competition in the form of practice squad kicker Lucas Havrisik, no one on the Bills needed to play better against the Titans than Tyler Bass. He answered the call with two field goals and three extra points without a miss for nine points. Bass' longest kick was his extra points, but he still came through and saved his job for another week.
