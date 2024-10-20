What WR Amari Cooper said about Bills fans following Week 7 debut
Multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper just joined the Buffalo Bills via trade last week, and his new fanbase has already made an impression on him.
There were questions regarding how much the veteran would play, if at all, in Buffalo's Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, but his intellect and football IQ allowed him to get a firm enough grasp on the playbook to suit up for the Bills' first game at Highmark Stadium in nearly a month. Things started rocky, as he dropped his first target on Buffalo's first drive, but his eventual first catch as a Bill would prove to be a big one. He hauled in a third-quarter 12-yard touchdown, sparking what would prove to be an offensive explosion for Buffalo. Audible "Coop" chants rained down on the field from Bills Mafia, with the cheers -- and the general energy of the fans -- making an impact on the 30-year-old in his debut.
“It was very impressive,” Cooper said. “The fans, it adds a good feel to the game. Like I said, it just felt different, the fans, for some reason. I kind of got the warning throughout the week that the fans are very passionate. I have been a part of a lot of very passionate fanbases. I played for the Raiders, the Cowboys, the Browns, Alabama—but this one, it seems a little bit more heightened. I guess that’s a good thing.”
Cooper played only 19 snaps in the win, which was expected given that he just arrived at One Bills Drive a few days ago. That said, he was instrumental in getting the Bills' offense rolling in the second half. He was targeted five times (four in the second half), recording four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Once the seven-time 1,000-yard receiver became more involved in the Buffalo offense, it appeared to unlock the passing game. Cooper, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman accounted for 19 targets, 15 catches, 256 yards, and a touchdown. These three will only get better together with each game and by the time we get to the postseason, they should be a well-oiled machine.
Once Cooper gets more comfortable with the Bills' playbook, it's fair to expect him to take off with Josh Allen as his quarterback. If what we saw today is any indication of what Cooper will mean to the Bills offense, watch out.
