WATCH: Josh Allen’s first time throwing a boomerang went exactly as you’d expect
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has long been lauded for his arm strength, to the point that it was viewed by many as his strongest attribute ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s put his elite arm talent on display time and time again throughout his six professional seasons; in fact, the throw that the signal-caller describes as the “most memorable” of his career, a 22-yard dart to Jake Kumerow in the 2020 NFL season, only happened thanks to his arm strength and ability to fit balls into minuscule windows.
Perhaps no quarterback in the contemporary NFL can hurl a football with more velocity than Allen; with this in mind, the idea of asking the signal-caller to throw a boomerang is simply comical.
Which is exactly why the Bills' social media team asked the former All-Pro to throw one in a recent video. It went exactly as you would expect; it doesn’t look as though Allen puts all his strength into the throw, but the boomerang still takes off, circling around to hit the team’s fieldhouse before it can return to the quarterback.
You can watch the full video below:
Fortunately for the Buffalo faithful, Allen is far more prolific at tossing footballs than he is at throwing boomerangs; fans will have their next opportunity to watch the passer work his magic when the BIlls kick off their 2024 season against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.
