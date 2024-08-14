Which stellar throw is the 'most memorable' of Bills QB Josh Allen's career?
Every NFL player has plays they remember for all kinds of reasons: perhaps it was the first time a player achieved a particular career feat. Perhaps the play led to a team milestone. Perhaps it simply looked cool.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently broke down what he feels is the best throw of his professional career during an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. The host asked Allen what the best throw of his career was; the signal-caller brought up a pass to Jake Kumerow in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season, a dominant win that allowed Buffalo to clinch its first AFC East title since 1995. Allen broke down how the play occurred.
“They played a little Cover 4," Allen said. "They pushed the safety but he didn’t move in time. I kind of looked him to the right and Jake Kumerow was just running right down the seam and I threw that ball as hard as I can and it just stayed on a rope. And just as Jake looked around, the ball kind of caught him. But I threw that ball the hardest I think I’ve ever thrown a football in my life and it was just right on his chest.”
Buffalo took care of business that week in a commanding 48-19 win over Denver. Allen racked up 359 passing yards and two passing scores while rushing for 33 yards and two additional touchdowns.
That play demonstrated the chip that was on Allen’s shoulder regarding the importance of arm strength and velocity, two things that were touted as his strengths in the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft.
“That was my most, I think, memorable throw just because like again, just plays that I had worked on and throws that I had worked on," Allen said. "And like coming out of college right, everyone’s like ‘He’s got the strong arm, but how often do you need to throw it as hard as you can?’”
Adding to the moment a bit for Allen was the opponent; the throw came against the Broncos, who had the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Then-Denver general manager John Elway passed on Allen and selected North Carolina State pass rusher Bradley Chubb with the pick, something he's since described as his "biggest mistake" as an executive.
“Given that, you know, I was in Denver which they had the fifth pick my draft," Allen said. "So I’ve played golf with him (John Elway) a couple of times and you know get to jab him a little bit. And be like ‘Hey, you remember when you didn’t draft me?’ He’s like ‘I know, I know.’ So, no we have a good time. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
The Bills finished the 2020 season with a 13-3 record, which is still tied for their best of the 'Allen era.' Buffalo would make it all the way to the AFC Championship Game that season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-24.
Allen’s arm has long been discussed as one of the strongest in the NFL. It’s one of the many traits that has made him a superstar in the NFL, and his throw to Kumerow in 2020 -- though definitely one of the prettiest -- is just one of several highlight-reel throws his arm has allowed him to make.
