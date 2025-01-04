Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's contract is one of NFL's most team-friendly
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen are about to head into the playoffs as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. Behind Allen's strong play all season, the Bills hold a 13-3 record and have locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
Allen is also one of the top contenders to win the MVP award at the end of the year. However, it does seem like many believe that Lamar Jackson has caught up to him over the last few weeks.
Only time will tell on the MVP race and about Buffalo's Super Bowl hopes, but as long as Allen is there the Bills will be a team to watch.
Not only is Allen playing at an elite level on the field, his contract has become one of the most team-friendly in the league.
Abdullah Imran of Total Pro Sports recently took a look at the five most team-friendly contracts in then NFL. When it came to Allen, he had the Buffalo superstar ranked at No. 2.
"Josh Allen has been the face of the Buffalo Bills for the past several years, guiding them to four consecutive AFC East titles. The 28-year-old quarterback has thrown for 26,434 yards and 195 touchdowns over seven seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections. Many considered his most recent contract, a six-year, $258 million extension signed before the 2021 season, a market-setting deal at the time. However, with other quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow surpassing him in annual value, Allen’s deal now looks like one of the best in terms of value for the Bills," Imran wrote.
Only one player was ranked ahead of Allen. That player was Patrick Mahomes, who has a $45 million annual value. As for Allen, he has an annual value of $43 million.
Around the league, Allen ranks as the 14th highest paid quarterback in the NFL. On the field, he has played like a top-three quarterback.
At 28 years old, Allen has a lot of time left playing in his prime. The Bills will be in a great place for years to come with their superstar quarterback leading the way.
All of the individual numbers and accolades are nice, but at this point Allen only has one goal. He wants to win a championship. If Buffalo plays up to its full potential and talent level, that championship could come this season.
Hopefully, Allen can continue playing at the unreal level in the playoffs that he has shown throughout the majority of the 2024 NFL season. The Bills need him to power them forward.
Expect to see the superstar signal caller to live up to the hype. He may not win a championship, but Buffalo is going to be a very difficult team to beat in the playoffs.
