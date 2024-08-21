Bills QB Josh Allen details his growth into more defined leadership role
Much has been made about the leadership within the Buffalo Bills locker room in recent months given the offseason departures of stalwarts like Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, and Mitch Morse. The team is looking for a new leadership corps, with the organization hoping that quarterback Josh Allen can step into a more assertive leadership role.
Allen’s teammates have spoken out about how he has become more verbal with his leadership throughout the year. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins described Allen as a “barker” and someone who will do whatever it takes when a big moment presents itself.
On Tuesday, Allen dug deeper into the leadership conversation around him with the media, telling reporters that he's ascending into a more defined leadership role by simply being himself.
“I think there’s a level of trying to always be who I am," Allen said. "Be myself, be as authentic as possible and everyone knows that's a joyous guy who likes to have fun. I love the game of football. I love life. But there’s times where there doesn’t need to be joking around, time to get serious and over the years I’ve found when that is the most critical and when it’s the hardest to do sometimes is the right thing to do.”
Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke earlier in the month about Allen’s leadership and compared him to former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. What makes them similar is that they understood that as other older players left the team, they needed to step up into those leadership roles and fill in their shoes.
Allen has learned from former players and coaches about what it takes to be an effective leader.
“I think just over the course of so many years and talking to different players that we have brought into the building and different coaches we have had on staff and just learning from each and every one of them and trying to apply that to how I can be the best leader of this team I can be," Allen said. "Ultimately, it comes down to myself and I’ve been myself since I’ve been here, and I'm going to continue to do so and try to bring guys along. I know coach McDermott talks about ‘be you with us’ and that’s all we are trying to do here.”
Allen will have a lot on his plate early in the 2024 season, as in addition to the offense being sans Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, the injury bug has already attacked Buffalo; there are currently 14 players on the team’s injury report, and former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano figures to miss the majority of the campaign with a bicep tear.
Allen, however, is talented enough to overcome such adversity. He’ll look to lead the new-look Bills to a fifth-consecutive AFC East title this fall.
