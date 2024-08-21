New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh sounds like a Buffalo Bill-iever
New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to shovel dirt onto the Buffalo Bills' quest for a fifth straight AFC East division title.
While addressing reporters prior to Tuesday's team practice in Florham Park, Saleh fielded a question about the division being "wide open" and his response is what one would expect from an opposing head coach.
"It's not that it's wide open. Buffalo, as long as Josh Allen is quarterback and Coach [Sean] McDermott is coaching that defense, they're gonna be a problem for the entire AFC," said Saleh.
Buffalo has finished with 10+ wins each of the last five seasons since Allen emerged as QB1. Meanwhile, the Bills have qualified for the NFL Playoffs six times during McDermott's seven-year tenure.
Although they're currently top dawg, Buffalo isn't the only stiff competition that the Jets must conquer should they hope to secure their first AFC East crown since 2002.
"As long as Tua's playing quarterback with [Mike] McDaniel and all that speed, they're gonna be a problem," said Saleh. "New England has got a tremendous foundation. Their defensive pieces are all still there and they're rebuilding that offense, so, they're still gonna be a problem."
The Bills own a 19-5 vs AFC East opponents over the last four regular seasons, a mark that increases to 21-5 if one includes AFC Wildcard round wins over New England and Miami. The Jets are responsible for two of Buffalo's five most-recent divisional losses, coming each of the last two seasons at MetLife Stadium.
RELATED: Greg Rousseau challenges external narrative surrounding Bills offseason
"I'll be honest. Our focus is us — taking care of our job, taking care of our business. When we cross the bridge of having to play them, we'll play them," said Saleh.
The Bills visit the Jets for Monday Night Football on October 14 with Gang Green slated to invade Orchard Park for a Week 17 contest on December 29.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —