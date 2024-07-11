Bills QB Josh Allen becoming a more 'verbal' leader amid roster turnover
NFL franchises often rely on their quarterbacks to be their on-and-off-field leaders, simultaneously serving as gameday offensive drivers and locker-room leaders in addition to acting as their 'face' in the community.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen checks all of these boxes. He’s not only one of the most productive signal-callers in the NFL (he’s the only player in league history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons), but he’s also a marketing dream, with national companies taking notice of this in recent years and featuring the passer in prominent advertising campaigns.
‘Josh Allen’ is a household name among American sports fans, a well-known figure whom one cannot consume sports-centric media without encountering. Allen’s teammates see a different side of the passer, however—they don’t see the mainstream superstar who appears in Gatorade commercials and dominates ESPN tickers. They see a leader, a generally jovial and lighthearted person who knows when to tap into his ‘serious’ side and lead by both command and example.
His teammates have seen this side of Allen more frequently throughout offseason workouts given the significant turnover Buffalo’s roster experienced in the spring. The team parted ways with several stalwarts across the entire locker room, with center Mitch Morse and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis being the most significant departed offensive contributors. The Bills supplemented these departures with young(ish) players, specifically at wide receiver, with third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, free agent signee Curtis Samuel, and second-round draft pick Keon Coleman figuring to lead the way in the receiving corps.
Allen, according to Buffalo offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, has become a more vocal leader as he helps the team’s re-tooled offense adjust and reach the standard the Bills have set over the past several seasons. Dawkins spoke about his quarterback during a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, praising his leadership ability.
“Josh is one of those guys that will do what it takes at that moment,” Dawkins said. “He’s definitely a barker when that times come. I’ve actually seen the bark a lot more this OTAs where he’s been very, very verbal, because our team is different. We’ve got some young dudes that, when they come in, they see a little bit of success and they can change. Josh is doing exactly what he should.”
As a stalwart left tackle and three-time Pro Bowler, Dawkins’ opinions regarding the organization should always be treated with credibility, but his thoughts on Allen—particularly his growth—carry a bit more weight given the fact that Dawkins has been with the quarterback throughout his entire career. Dawkins was a second-year player when the Bills traded up to select Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft; in fact, Dawkins’ rookie emergence gave general manager Brandon Beane the confidence to include Cordy Glenn in a pre-draft trade that better positioned the club to move up on draft day.
Dawkins has watched Allen evolve from an athletically gifted, but generally raw ball of clay into an objective superstar, and thus, few can more credibly speak on his changes from year to year. The offensive lineman noticing his quarterback taking on a more vocal leadership role should provide confidence for the Buffalo faithful, as Allen is doing everything he can to prevent the offense from stuttering in the face of turnover.
