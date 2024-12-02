Bills QB Josh Allen's wild touchdown catch scores double points for fantasy owners
The NFL world couldn't get over Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's spectacular touchdown pass and catch on the same play in Week 13, but the score(s) did more for fantasy football owners than some may have initially thought.
During the third quarter of Buffalo's primetime bout with the San Francisco 49ers, Allen connected with Amari Cooper on a short slant route inside the 10-yard line. Cooper lost his momentum as he adjusted to the pass; realizing he wasn't going to find the endzone on the play, he lateraled the ball back to Allen, who finished the play with a dive to the pylon for the touchdown to extend the Bills' lead to 28-3.
Allen became the fourth player in NFL history to record a touchdown pass and catch on the same play. The bizarre turn of events paid dividends for his fantasy owners, as they got double the points for one touchdown.
ESPN's Field Yates posted on X Sunday night that Allen would get credit for a touchdown pass and catch in fantasy. That would result in an estimated 10.82 fantasy points. The touchdowns would be about five points each and the rest come from the yards from the play. Allen did not, however, get credit for the catch, as two players can not be credited with a catch on the same play.
How the play is scored may vary between leagues, as most leagues possess their own unique scoring systems. Regardless, Allen is getting credit for both a passing and receiving touchdown in leagues that feature standard scoring.
It's a play that will likely go down as one of the best of the season, if not of Allen's NFL career. Fantasy owners of Allen are smiling ear to ear as the one play gets them that much closer to victory or blowing out their opponents.
