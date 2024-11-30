WATCH: Snowfall begins at Highmark Stadium ahead of Week 13 vs. 49ers
We haven’t reached ‘winter wonderland’ status quite yet, but Highmark Stadium looks well on its way toward reaching that standing before the Buffalo Bills' Week 13 Sunday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
A significant lake effect snow band is currently working its way northward through Erie County and into the City of Buffalo’s southern suburbs; Orchard Park, the location of the Bills’ home venue, is currently experiencing the band’s wrath and looks set to continue to do so through much of the weekend. WKBW reporter Michael Schwartz posted a social media video from the Highmark Stadium parking lot on Saturday afternoon, noting the low visibility at the venue in the clip. There’s roughly an inch of snow on the ground at the stadium as of early Saturday afternoon, per Schwartz, with the reporter noting that upwards of a foot of snow is expected to fall before Sunday night.
Initial estimates suggested that anywhere between one-to-two feet of snow, if not more, would fall atop Highmark Stadium before kickoff, and this may ultimately be the case, as lake effect snow events are infamously difficult to predict. That said, meteorologists seem to agree that there won’t be significant snowfall during the game itself; the biggest issue will be clearing roads and the stadium itself prior to kickoff and getting fans to and from the venue safely.
The Bills have again called upon fans to help shovel out the stadium before the Week 13 bout, commencing signups on Friday afternoon. It does not look as though the weather will cause this weekend’s game to be delayed or relocated (as past lake effect snow events have caused), as neither the team nor Erie County officials have floated that as a possibility.
Buffalo has the opportunity to clinch its fifth-straight AFC East title with a win on Sunday night, and should it do so, it looks as though the proverbial confetti will fall atop mounds of snow.
