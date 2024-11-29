Bills QB Josh Allen announces engagement to girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld
The Buffalo Bills may have been on a bye last week, but quarterback Josh Allen stacked another win during his time away from the team. The superstar signal caller proposed to his girlfriend, A-list actress Hailee Steinfeld, this past week, with Allen sharing news of their engagement on Friday evening.
In the posted image, the quarterback is seen in victory formation, bent on his knee in front of his new fiancée in front of an archway of flowers and surrounded by candles. The post was shared between both Allen's and Steinfeld's Instagram accounts.
The pair were first seen together in New York City in May of 2023. The Bills' quarterback made an appearance on the podcast Pardon My Take in August 2023 and was asked about the relationship, telling the hosts "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."
In October 2023, Steinfeld was spotted shopping with Allen's mother at a store in East Aurora, NY, further confirming claims that the two superstars of their respective fields were a couple. Following multiple other sightings of the dynamic duo, the two publicly confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2024.
PEOPLE Magazine reports that both families are very excited about the engagement. "They’ve been head over heels from the start," per the outlet's website. "Their families are thrilled."
Allen's next chance to secure another victory is this Sunday at Highmark Stadium, as the Bills take on the San Francisco 49ers in a clash that could secure the AFC East crown for Buffalo.
